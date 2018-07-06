Clarion Residents Demand Proper Yard Maintainence

Most area residents are mindful of their yards, however some in Clarion are concerned that the neighbors yards are not well kept.

At a recent city council meeting, residents brought forward various complaints about yards in their neighborhood which had not been maintained. In one instance, a resident stated that their neighbors yard had not been mown in over a year. They also claimed that rodents and raccoons were taking up residence in the yard.

The city council moved forward an ordinance that required all grass in yards to be no greater than 8 inches tall. If a resident is found in violation of the ordinance, they will be notified and given five days to comply. After that time, the city would mow the grass and charge the resident for the work done. There would also be an administrative fee and a $125 fine.