North Iowa Students Receive Christopherson Medical Scholarships

The Christopherson Medical Scholarship Advisory Committee awarded scholarships totaling $20,000.00 to 11 North Iowa students studying medicine.

Student recipients of the Christopherson Medical Scholarship for the 2018-19 academic year include Madelyn Mason (Belmond-Klemme), Bradley Burns, Jacob Pingel (both of Clear Lake), Dalton Ebel, Levi Endelman, Sarah Floden, Julia Gales, Benjamin Pappas, Nicholas Stoyles (all of Mason City), Emily Sullivan (Osage), and Jacob Hansen (West Fork).

The Christopherson Medical Scholarship honors Dr. Joseph and Evelyn Christopherson, who served the medical needs of Mason City for more than 30 years. The scholarship is for medical students or pre-med students at any accredited public or private postsecondary educational institution (of pre-med applicants, preference is given to NIACC students).

The NIACC Foundation manages the scholarship fund and application process. For more information, contact the NIACC Foundation at 1-888-GO NIACC, ext. 4438 or (641) 422-4438.