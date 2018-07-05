Flood Cleanup Continues in Forest City and Surrounding Communities

As the City of Forest City continues to clean up from last weeks’ torrential rains and flash flooding, so too has the Forest City Council been holding discussions about Flood Emergency Preparedness. Forest City Mayor Byron Ruiter and the City Council know just how difficult it has been for the people of the community.

Ruiter was impressed with how resilient the community has been.

Ruiter says items like dumpsters are hard to come by around town right now.

The Mayor says that among others, the people working in the Sewer Department and the Line Department worked long hours last week.