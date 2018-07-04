Wet Week Highlights Crop Progress Report

Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig commented on the Iowa Crop Progress and Condition report released by the USDA National Agricultural Statistical Service. The report is released weekly from April through November.

“Unfortunately, we saw a series of storms move across the state over the past week that have flooded fields and caused significant damage. Hopefully, the weather this week will allow the state to dry out so farmers can get into their fields to evaluate conditions and view any damage,” Naig said.

The report summary follows here:

CROP REPORT

Strong storms brought damaging winds and heavy precipitation to much of Iowa resulting in just 3.2 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending July 1, 2018, according to the USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service. Activities for the week included, assessing crop damage and harvesting hay when the weather permitted. Wind and intermittent showers prohibited spraying activity to a large degree.

Topsoil moisture levels rated 1 percent very short, 5 percent short, 68 percent adequate and 26 percent surplus. Subsoil moisture levels rated 3 percent very short, 9 percent short, 66 percent adequate and 22 percent surplus. Heavy rainfall left many fields and pastures ponded. In south central Iowa the subsoil moisture supplies rated adequate to surplus increased to 46 percent; the highest percentage in these categories since the week ending July 9, 2017.

Seven percent of the corn crop has silked, a week ahead of both last year and the 5-year average. Seventy-eight percent of the corn crop was rated in good to excellent condition. Twenty-one percent of the soybean crop has bloomed, 4 days ahead of last year and 6 days ahead of the average. Seventy-six percent of the soybean crop was rated in good to excellent condition. Ninety-three percent of the oat crop has headed, 2 days ahead of average. Twenty-five percent of the oat crop was turning color, a day ahead of the average. Eighty percent of the oat crop was rated in good to excellent condition.

The second cutting of alfalfa hay reached 24 percent complete, a day behind last year and three days ahead of the average. Frequent storms continued to make putting up hay a challenge this week. Hay condition rated 74 percent good to excellent. Pasture conditions rated 66 percent good to excellent. Heat and high humidity continued to stress livestock. Flooding limited access to pastures and muddy conditions continued to make feedlot operations difficult.

IOWA PRELIMINARY WEATHER SUMMARY

By Dr. Justin Glisan, State Climatologist, Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship

The week began as a continuation of the previous week’s active convective pattern across much of Iowa. A low pressure system over Nebraska streamed moisture and instability into the region, leading to widespread thunderstorms over the western two-thirds of the state on Monday (25th). Flash flood warnings were still active in northwest Iowa from the weekend. In the early evening, Delphos (Ringgold County) reported a rain-wrapped tornado lofting debris into the air; this thunderstorm moved northward into central Iowa. However, no damage occurred. Many stations in central Iowa reported rainfalls of up to 2.5 inches from a slow moving line on Tuesday (26th), as Iowa’s eastern third saw spotty thunderstorms. Waterloo reported 1.87 inches of rain. Temperatures were cooler than normal, with average highs departing by three to six degrees east to west through the 27th. Audubon recorded a high temperature 12 degrees below normal, at 71 degrees. A cluster of severe storms rapidly moved through the state on Thursday (28th) from Harrison County to Lee County, leaving behind over 40 reports of severe straight-line winds and hail. Heat returned to the state late in the week through the weekend, with highs in the mid-90s Friday and Saturday across a large portion of Iowa. Heat indices reach the triple digits across Iowa’s southern half. Logan, in Harrison County, observed the week’s high temperature at 98 degrees on Friday (29th). Thunderstorms, many with severe wind and hail reports, returned on Saturday (30th) as a cold front moved across the state. Ankeny, in Polk County, reported 10 inches, as torrential rainfall covered much of the Des Moines metro area. Sunday was the nicest day of the week. Temperatures moderated into the low to mid 80s in the northwest to low 90s in the southeast, with ample sunshine.