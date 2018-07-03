Traffic Deaths Are Up Across the State

At least 140 people have died in traffic crashes in Iowa through the first half of the year. Governor’s Traffic Safety Bureau Chief Patrick Hoye says that compares to 138 traffic fatalities over the first six months of 2017.

According to statistics compiled by the Iowa DOT, just under 32-percent of the motorists killed in crashes in the state this year were NOT wearing seat belts.

A survey conducted last year found only nine-percent of Iowans don’t buckle up when they get in a car.

Iowa’s highways and interstates will become more crowded soon, raising the risk for more crashes.

Last year, there were 113 people killed in traffic crashes in Iowa between the months of July and September.