STEP Is Underway Locally and Around the State

North Iowans who plan to travel somewhere for the Fourth of July holiday are being reminded to keep their focus entirely on the task of driving. Patrick Hoye, chief of the Governor’s Traffic Safety Bureau, says the state’s roadways will be congested and can be especially dangerous at night.

A Special Traffic Enforcement Program, or STEP, is already underway and runs through Wednesday.

Data from the Iowa Department of Transportation shows, over the last five Fourth of July periods, 27 people died in traffic crashes across the state and 14 of those involved alcohol.