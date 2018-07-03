Shirley Ann Whipple, age 83, of Belmond, Iowa passed away on Sunday, July 1, 2018 at the Rehabilitation Center of Belmond.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, July 6, 2018 at the United Methodist Church in Belmond, with Pastor Leila Marie Blackburn officiating. Internment will be at the Belmond Cemetery in Belmond. After the graveside service, a light luncheon will be served at the church.

Visitation will be Thursday, July 5, 2018 from 5-7:00 pm at the Andrews Funeral Home, 516 1st St SE, Belmond, Iowa as well as one hour prior to Funeral services at the church.

Shirley was born July 12, 1934, in Popejoy, IA, the daughter of Harold W. and Beulah A. (Ellingson) Draves. Shirley graduated in 1952 from Dows High School, during which time she was a cheerleader.

After graduating high school, Shirley started her working career as an egg candler. She held many different jobs throughout her lifetime, with her greatest joy being a wife, mother and grandmother. She was a dedicated hard worker at Winnebago, Eaton Engine Components, USS Agrichemicals, Mello Made Cafe, Shirley’s Lounge and the Belmond Country Club, which is where she met her husband.

Shirley enjoyed knitting, reading Sandra Brown books, League bowling and also several state and national bowling tournaments, and golfing. Watching professional golf on television, and in particular Mr. Tiger Woods, Shirley and Whimp spent many weekends watching golf tournaments on television. When they weren’t watching golf tournaments, they were playing in couples tournaments at various locations around the State of Iowa.

Shirley is survived by her husband of 34 years, Leslie (Whimp) Whipple of Belmond; four daughters, Debra Vanness of State College, PA, Darla (Randy) Kibsgaard of Clear Lake, IA, Sherri Vanness of Kearney, NE and Lori Hain (Mark Dix) of Nora Springs, IA; Brother Robert Draves of Dows, IA; Stepchildren Bonita (Dean) Weber, Rockwell, Iowa, Fred (Deb) Whipple, Burlington, Iowa, Marsha Westbrook, Des Moines, Iowa and Jeanne (Bruce) Baxter, Rockwell, Iowa; Ronald Vanness of London, OH, Dennis Vanness of Alexander, Iowa; 21 grandchildren, 40 great grandchildren and 9 great-great grandchildren.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; an infant son Gail Lynn; several aunts and uncles; mother-in-law Ruby Whipple; sister-in-law Ruth Ann Wood; two brother-in-laws Gerald and Duane Whipple; one granddaughter Mindy and one great grandson Caleb; one stepson Gailen Vanness and one stepdaughter Jolene Ferguson.

Thanks to all the staff at the Rehabilitation Center of Belmond for their wonderful care and compassion extended to our mother!

Shirley was an 18-year breast cancer survivor. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in the name of Shirley Whipple to the Susan G. Coleman Foundation for breast cancer research