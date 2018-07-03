Ernst, Duckworth, Black, Cohen Advocate for WWII U.S. Army Ranger Congressional Gold Medal

U.S. Senators and combat veterans Joni Ernst (R-IA) and Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), along with U.S. Representatives Diane Black (R-TN) and Steve Cohen (D-TN), today introduced bipartisan legislation to award the U.S. Army Ranger Veterans of World War II with the Congressional Gold Medal. “Each time I greet veterans visiting the World War II Memorial as part of an honor flight, I am reminded that the greatest generation is getting smaller every day. We cannot let another year go by without recognizing the sacrifices and heroic actions of these brave Army Rangers. While we can never say thank you enough for the impact and influence of the World War II Army Rangers, awarding the Congressional Gold Medal to these veterans is a small token of appreciation from a grateful nation,” said Senator Ernst. “U.S. Army Rangers bravely wore the uniform of this great nation and participated in some of the most important battles of World War II,” Senator Duckworth said. “The impact and influence of these elite soldiers and the sacrifices they made to protect their fellow Americans cannot be overstated, and I’m proud to join Senator Ernst in pushing for these veterans to be awarded a Congressional Gold Medal.” “I am proud to honor the brave volunteers of the Ranger Battalions who fought in some of the most important battles of World War II and trained at our own Camp Forrest in Tennessee. The service and sacrifices of America’s greatest generation helped make our nation the safest and most prosperous nation in the world. The Rangers played an integral role in seizing key terrain ahead of our allied forces and greatly contributed to America’s success; they are heroes and their stories inspire us. We must do all we can to honor and thank them for their service,” said Representative Black.