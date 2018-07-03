Cleone S. Reisetter, 95, of Forest City died Sunday, July 1, 2018 at Good Samaritan Society in Forest City.

Memorial services will be held 1:30 P.M., Monday, July 16th at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Forest City with Rev. Rod Hopp officiating. Inurnment will be in Madison Township Cemetery.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Good Samaritan Society, Forest City.

Arrangements are with Cataldo Schott Funeral Home in Forest City. 641-585-2685 www.cataldoschottfh.com