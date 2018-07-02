Verlyn Friedow, 95, of Britt and formerly of Kanawha, passed away Thursday, June 28, 2018 at Westview Care Center in Britt.

Funeral services for Verlyn Friedow will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, July 2, 2018 at the Kanawha United Methodist Church, 402 North Main Street in Kanawha, with Pastor Mark Heath officiating. Burial will take place at Amsterdam Township Cemetery in Kanawha.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church on Monday.

