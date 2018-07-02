Sharon L. Buffington, 75, of Woden died Sunday, July 1, 2018 at Hancock County Memorial Hospital in Britt.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 A.M., Saturday, July 7th at First Presbyterian Church in Woden with Rev. Dr. Glenn Wilson officiating. Burial will be in Bingham Township Cemetery south of Woden.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 P.M., Friday at the Cataldo Funeral Chapel, 310 Main St., in Woden and will resume one hour prior to services at the church.

Arrangements are with Cataldo Funeral Home. 641-926-5756 www.cataldofuneralhome.com