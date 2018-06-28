Counties Offer Free Testing of Rural Water Wells

Flooding concerns were not just limited to cities in both Winnebago and Hancock County. Area farmers may have sustained some problems when it comes to drinking water. Wells may have been contaminated with nitrates and other chemicals from heavy runoff. Both Hancock and Winnebago County officials are offering assistance. Ron Kvale says that the counties stand ready to help.

In the interim, if any local farmer within the two county borders suspect water contamination, Kvale recommends using bottled water.

Farmers are urged to call Ron Kvale at (641) 903-9214 or in Hancock County, Steve Anderson at (641) 590-0978.