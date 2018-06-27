Update on Pick Up of Flood Damaged Items

Water damaged household items and debris will be picked up from June 25 thru July 11th by the City crews. Only flood damaged items will be picked up. Paint and chemicals must be taken to the Landfill of North Iowa located at 15942 Killdeer Avenue in Clear Lake.the Landfill of North Iowa. Officials urge residents to set all items close to the curb. All smaller items must be put in regular plastic bags or boxes. Please do not use blue plastic garbage bags for this debris.

Bring trees and shrubs to the City Brush pile at the Forest City Light and Power warehouse on Spring Valley Road/Quail Ave.