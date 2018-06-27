Richard Tesdahl, 94, of Clarion passed away Wednesday, June 27, 2018 at the Clarion Wellness and Rehabilitation Center.

Memorial services for Richard Tesdahl will be held on Saturday, July 7, 2018 at 11:00 AM at First Lutheran Church, 420 First Street Northwest in Clarion.

A memorial visitation will be held on Friday, July 6, 2018 from 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East in Clarion, and will continue one hour prior to services at the church on Saturday.

