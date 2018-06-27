Local Residents Can Apply for Assistance for Flood Damages

On Sunday night, Forest City, Leland, Thompson, and Corwith residents were victims of a deluge and resulting flood. The damage to basements and belongings was extensive. In some cases, basement walls buckled or collapsed. Now area residents are cleaning up damage to trees, yards, and water damage to homes and businesses. While Governor Reynolds has issued a disaster proclamation for Winnebago and Hancock counties, there are still those who remain either confused or at a loss about their next steps in their recovery.

Winnebago and Hancock County Emergency Management Coordinator Andy Buffington is looking to get assistance to the victims of the Sunday deluge and flooding. The Iowa Individual Assistance Program is now available to area flood victims. Buffington explained the criteria for qualifying for the program.

Those who qualify will need to pay attention to how the program works in assisting them through this difficult time. The program has specific regulations on reimbursement.

The program is not Federal Emergency Management Agency or FEMA based. However, residents who are affected by the flooding should apply nonetheless. Part of the reason is because information will be gathered in an effort to qualify for federal disaster assistance. This means that residents should get estimates on the extent of the damage, even if it is insignificant. State level assistance may be available to help in the recovery process.

Buffington says that the Emergency Management Office is doing everything they can to get federal assistance, but they need every bit of information they can get from local residents either called in or brought in so that they can compile it for possible FEMA assistance down the road.

Those with the needed information are encouraged to contact the Hancock County Emergency Management at (641) 923-2702 or the Winnebago County Emergency Management at (641) 585-1942.