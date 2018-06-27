Disaster Proclaimation Issued for the Area as Flood Kits are Handed Out

The governor issued a disaster proclamation on Monday for five counties in response to flooding and severe weather. The governor’s proclamation allows state resources to be utilized to respond to and recover from the effects of this severe weather in Hancock, Humboldt, Plymouth, Sioux and Winnebago counties. That now makes 27 counties which have been declared state disaster areas. A spokesman for the American Red Cross says the organization has handed out more than 13-hundred flood clean-up kits to home and business owners in 12 northwest Iowa counties. Regional communications officer Mark Tauscheck, says he expects more kits will be passed along because it just keeps raining.

Tauscheck, says the agency is also monitoring the situation downstream.

Tauscheck says at least 91 communities have been affected by flood water. Residents in counties that have been given a state disaster proclamation can get a grant to cover flood costs from the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program for qualifying residents of the five counties. The program is based on income and provides grants of up to $5,000. You can get an application for the program through the Iowa Department of Human Services website.