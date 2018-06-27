Area Flooded Fields Remain a Concern for Farmers

The U. S. Department of Agriculture’s weekly update on Iowa crops is usually strictly business and released after the grain markets close for the day. Monday’s report had a bit of tongue-in-cheek message. It noted Iowa farmers had only two-days suitable for field work during the past week and says activities included “checking rain gauges and assessing flood damage.” Iowa State University Agronomist, Paul Kassel, says many north and central Iowa corn and soybean fields are under water.

Once the crops die, the farmers have a decision to make.

He says if things don’t dry out soon, there may not be any option to salvage any kind of crop.

Despite that extensive crop flooding, Monday’s USDA update continues listing about 80 percent of Iowa’s corn and soybean acreage in good-to-excellent condition.