Virginia (Reed) Sadler, 90, of Clarion passed away Sunday, June 24, 2018 at the Clarion Wellness and Rehabilitation Center.

Funeral services for Virginia Sadler will be held on Friday, June 29, 2018 at 10:30 AM at First United Methodist Church, 201 3rd Avenue North East in Clarion, with Reverend Mike Gudka officiating. Burial will be held at Evergreen Cemetery in Clarion.

Visitation for Virginia Sadler will be held on Thursday, June 28, 2018 from 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East in Clarion, and will continue one hour prior to services at the church on Friday.

