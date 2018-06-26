Terence (Terry) L. Gasper

Terence L. Gasper, 56, Lake Mills, passed away suddenly Sunday afternoon, June 24, 2018.

A celebration of Terry’s life will be from 3:00 to 5:00 PM on Saturday, June 30, 2018 at Mittelstadt Funeral Home, 902 East Main Street in Lake Mills. At 4:30 PM, a brief prayer service will take place led by Mr. Kermit Singelstad.

Terence was born May 17, 1962 in West Bend, Wis., to Joseph and Elizabeth (Eimmerman) Gasper. He attended school in Kaukauna, Wis., graduating in 1980, and then went on to college at UW-Whitewater, graduating in 1984 with a degree in political science.

Terry and Sherylee (Thompson) were married Jan. 26, 1991, in Milwaukee, Wis. They moved to Lake Mills in 1992, where they raised their two children, Tyler and Marissa.

Terry was a member of the school board, city council and chamber. He was an avid Packers fan, and the family also cheered on the Brewers and Badgers. The past two years, Terry could be seen around town walking his dog, Lambeau.

Terry is survived by his wife of 27 years, Sherylee; children: Tyler (Nicole Cardarella) Gasper, Ames; and Marissa (Garth Ahnie) Gasper, Lake Mills; and his father, Joseph Gasper, Tomah, Wis.

He was preceded in death by his mother.

