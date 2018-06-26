Kenneth D. Nielsen, 68, of Dows passed away Monday, June 25, 2018 at his home in Dows.

Funeral services for Kenneth Nielsen will be held on Friday, June 29, 2018 at 2:30 PM at First Lutheran Church, 206 West Ellsworth, in Dows with Pastor Laurel Meester officiating. Burial will be at Fairview Cemetery in Dows.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 28, 2018 from 5:00 – 7:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Home, 100 North Lee Street in Dows and will continue one hour prior to services at the church on Friday.

