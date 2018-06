Gladys ‘Jeanie’ Olson, 75, of Clarion passed away Monday, June 25, 2018 at Bethany Life in Story City.

Memorial services for Jeanie Olson will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, June 30, 2018 at Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East in Clarion with Pastor Grant Woodley officiating.

A memorial visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the funeral home on Saturday.

www.ewingfh.com

Ewing Funeral Home

1801 Central Avenue East

Clarion, Iowa 50525

515-532-2233