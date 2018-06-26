Gerald E. Boman, 82, passed away June 20, 2018 in Palm City, Florida, where he and his wife Mary Jo Boman maintained a residence for nearly 30 years. Although they lived in Florida, they always considered Forest City to be home.

A memorial service for Mr. Boman will held Monday, July 2 at 11:00am, First Baptist Church, Forest City, Iowa.

A gathering of friends and family will be Sunday, July 1, 2018 from 3:00pm to 5:00pm at Cataldo-Schott Funeral Home in Forest City.

Cataldo Schott Funeral Home