Francis Emma Jane Roberts, age 90 of Lake Mills, died on Sunday, June 3, 2018 at the Muse Norris Hospice Inpatient Unit in Mason City.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 A.M., Saturday, June 30, 2018 at the Asbury United Methodist Church, 107 E. Main St., Lake Mills, Iowa with Pastor Rob Lamphere officiating.

Mittlestadt Funeral Home in Lake Mills is in charge of arrangements