Forest City splits with Eagle Grove, Other Area Scores

Softball Scores from Monday

Eagle Grove 6, Forest City 2

Osage 10, West Hancock 0

Bishop Garrigan 11, Northwood-Kensett 3

Central Springs 15, Lake Mills 0

Newman Catholic 3, North Union 2

North Butler 9, Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 6

Baseball Scores from Monday

The Forest City Indians defeated Eagle Grove 12-8 in 5 innings on Monday night. The Indians were lead at the plate by Paul Olson with 2 hits including a double. Blaze Anderson and Jaxson Jones each had a double. Avery Busta got the win on the mound for Forest City.

Other Monday Baseball Scores

Belmond-Klemme 4, West Fork 0

Bishop Garrigan 4, Northwood-Kensett 2

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 3, North Butler 0

Nashua-Plainfield 9, North Iowa 3

Newman Catholic 13, North Union 3

Saint Ansgar 5, Rockford 2

Algona 4, St. Edmond 0

Clear Lake 3, Webster City 0

Fort Dodge 1, Mason City 0

Mason City 5, Fort Dodge 1