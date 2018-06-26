Forest City splits with Eagle Grove, Other Area Scores

Softball Scores from Monday
Eagle Grove 6, Forest City 2
Osage 10, West Hancock 0
Bishop Garrigan 11, Northwood-Kensett 3
Central Springs 15, Lake Mills 0
Newman Catholic 3, North Union 2
North Butler 9, Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 6
Baseball Scores from Monday
The Forest City Indians defeated Eagle Grove 12-8 in 5 innings on Monday night. The Indians were lead at the plate by Paul Olson with 2 hits including a double. Blaze Anderson and Jaxson Jones each had a double. Avery Busta got the win on the mound for Forest City.
Other Monday Baseball Scores
Belmond-Klemme 4, West Fork 0
Bishop Garrigan 4, Northwood-Kensett 2
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 3, North Butler 0
Nashua-Plainfield 9, North Iowa 3
Newman Catholic 13, North Union 3
Saint Ansgar 5, Rockford 2
Algona 4, St. Edmond 0
Clear Lake 3, Webster City 0
Fort Dodge 1, Mason City 0
Mason City 5, Fort Dodge 1