Rivers and Lakes Rise Amidst Heavy Overnight Rains

The heavy rain has caused north Iowa’s lakes and rivers to rise and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources is recommending that inexperienced paddlers stay off the water until they go down. DNR fisheries biologist Mike Hawkins says the high water can have a lot of impact on lakes.

He says heavy rains can also wash contaminants into the water.

Hawkins says the nutrients and sediment washed into lakes and rivers can eventually lead to problems for fish.

Most of the state has seen heavy rains in recent weeks, with the southern part of the state the only area that has stayed drier.