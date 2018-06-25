Forest City Offers Pick Up of Flood Damaged Items

Water damaged household items and debris will be picked up beginning today and continuing thru July 11th by Forest City crews. Officials are urging Forest City residents to set all items close to the curb. All smaller items must be put in regular plastic bags or boxes. Please do not use blue plastic garbage bags for the debris.

Officials are also urging residents to bring shrubs and trees to the City Brush Pile at the Forest City Light and Power warehouse at the intersection of Spring Valley Road and Quail Avenue.

Those who have questions should contact the Forest City Hall at (641) 585-3574.