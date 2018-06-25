Forest Citians Band Together in Time of Crisis

The process of cleaning up from a deluge of heavy rain, wind, and hail has begun in Forest City. Forest City Mayor Byron Ruiter says the city supervisors gathered on Monday morning to assess the situation.

Ruiter says Winnebago and Hancock County Emergency Management Coordinator Andy Buffington is working on damage estimates with the idea that the immediate region would eventually be declared a disaster area.

Ruiter said the Forest City officials met just last week to go over a disaster plan in the event that something like what happened Sunday night could occur. He said that everything fell into place according to plan and as well as could be expected on a number of fronts.

Ruiter also commended city workers for their efforts.

Ruiter says most of the water around town has receded and now the clean up effort has begun.