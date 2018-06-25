Emergency Management Teams Deal With Sunday Night Flooding

Torrential rains soaked Forest City on Sunday night prompting emergency rescues throughout the community. the rain started to fall just before 6pm and continued throughout the evening. The initial rains were accompanied by high winds and small hail. As much as 5 to 7 inches fell In the Forest City are in 60 to 90 minutes, creating a flash flood situation. Winnebago and Hancock County Emergency Management Coordinator Andy Buffington was one of the people out in the thick of storm and said flooding was widespread, from Forest City to Corwith.

Buffington said the massive amounts of rain we received in a short amount of time created a dangerous flash flood emergency.

Although there were a number of people recued by boat in Westgate area of southwest Forest City, those roads are now passable.

Buffington says the Thompson area was also inundated with rain.

Buffington talked about what steps might be next for those affected by flooding.