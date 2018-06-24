SUNDAY TALK: King on Sunsetting Ag Regulations

Congressman Steve King, a member of the House Small Business Committee and the House Agriculture Committee, released the following video of his participation in a hearing held by the Subcommittee on Agriculture, Energy, and Trade. The Subcommittee, which is chaired by King’s fellow Iowan, Congressman Rod Blum, was titled “Accelerating Agriculture: How Federal Regulations Impact America’s Small Farmers.”

During his remarks, Congressman King questioned the extent to which Congress has delegated its regulatory responsibilities to the Executive Branch. King also expressed his continued support for the REINS Act, legislation he voted for in the House that would subject regulations which cost more than $100 million to a strict Congressional approval process.

Importantly, King expressed his concerns about the economic impact of currently existing regulations that would be grandfathered in by the REINS Act. Congressman King suggested that these regulations should also face a regular Congressional review and sunsetting process to ensure that American small businesses and American agriculture are not swamped in costly red tape and burdened by overregulation.