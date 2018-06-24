SUNDAY TALK: Grassley on Immigration and Tariffs

With the recent talk on children being separated from parents who illegally immigrate to the United States and the Presidents’ stance on immigration as a whole, there are members in Congress who are taking positions on the issues. Senator Charles Grassley wants to see children remain with their parents so there will not be any undue stress on the children. Grassley is remaining committed to maintaining and eventually improving the immigration process.

President Trump has taken several steps with regard to the issue of tariffs. He has openly stated that the agreements with other nations is not fairly balanced and goes against the U. S. manufacturing and farming industries. Senator Grassley provided his own position on the matter when sitting down with reporters during our Sunday Talk.