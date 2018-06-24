Flooding Causing Closures of Some State Parks for the Fourth

The recent heavy rainfall has caused major flooding concerns in northern and northwestern Iowa, which has led to closures of some state parks.The following state parks, trails and campgrounds are currently closed or will be closing as the flood waters are anticipated to rise.

George Wyth State Park – closing on Friday, June 22, including Brinker Lake

Wilson Island State Recreation Area – closing Friday, June 22 at noon

Dolliver State Park – closed

Ledges State Park – Lower Ledges Road and parking lots closed

Elk Rock State Park – equestrian trail closed

Brushy Creek State Recreation Area – bike and equestrian trails closed

Big Creek State Park –Neil Smith Trail closed

Volga River State Park – equestrian trails closed

Backbone State Park – closed

As the flood waters recede over the next couple of weeks, DNR staff will work to get the areas cleaned up and restored as quickly as possible for public use. The predicted flooding in some areas will likely cause closures during the popular Fourth of July holiday; therefore, the DNR is processing refunds for campsite reservations and facility rentals (cabins, shelters, day-use lodges) impacted by the closures. Please do not contact the park offices or the DNR call center for refund inquiries. If your reservation is affected you will be contacted directly.

The DNR reminds visitors to avoid floodwaters; do not wade or drive through flooded areas.