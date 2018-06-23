Saturday Morning Ag Wrap: Cattle, Chickens, and Eggs

Cattle and calves on feed for the slaughter market in Iowa feedlots with a capacity of 1,000 or more head totaled 720,000 head on June 1, 2018, according to the latest USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service – Cattle on Feed report. This was down 1 percent from May 1, 2018, but up 6 percent from June 1, 2017. Iowa feedlots with a capacity of less than 1,000 head had 530,000 head on feed, down 5 percent from last month and down 4 percent from last year. Cattle and calves on feed for the slaughter market in all Iowa feedlots totaled 1,250,000 head, down 3 percent from last month but up 2 percent from last year.

Placements of cattle and calves in Iowa feedlots with a capacity of 1,000 or more head during May totaled 80,000 head, unchanged from last month but down 6 percent from last year. Feedlots with a capacity of less than 1,000 head placed 27,000 head, down 21 percent from last month and down 23 percent from last year. Placements for all feedlots in Iowa totaled 107,000 head, down 6 percent from last month and down 11 percent from last year.

Marketings of fed cattle from Iowa feedlots with a capacity of 1,000 or more head during May totaled 87,000 head, unchanged from last month but up 6 percent from last year. Feedlots with a capacity of less than 1,000 head marketed 50,000 head, up 6 percent from last month but down 28 percent from last year. Marketings for all feedlots in Iowa were 137,000 head, up 2 percent from last month but down 9 percent from last year. Other disappearance from all feedlots in Iowa totaled 5,000 head.

Cattle and calves on feed for the slaughter market in the United States for feedlots with capacity of 1,000 or more head totaled 11.6 million head on June 1, 2018. The inventory was 4 percent above June 1, 2017. This is the highest June 1 inventory since the series began in 1996.

Placements in feedlots during May totaled 2.12 million head, slightly above 2017. Net placements were 2.05 million head. During May, placements of cattle and calves weighing less than 600 pounds were 445,000 head, 600-699 pounds were 340,000 head, 700-799 pounds were 480,000 head, 800-899 pounds were 524,000 head, 900-999 pounds were 235,000 head, and 1,000 pounds and greater were 100,000 head.

Marketings of fed cattle during May totaled 2.06 million head, 5 percent above 2017.

Other disappearance totaled 73,000 head during May, 4 percent above 2017.

Iowa egg production during May 2018 was 1.39 billion eggs, up 4 percent from last month and up 3 percent from last year, according to the latest Chickens and Eggs report from the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.

The average number of all layers on hand during May 2018 was 57.5 million, up 1 percent from last month and up 6 percent from last year. Eggs per 100 layers for May were 2,411, up 4 percent from last month but down 3 percent from last year.

United States egg production totaled 9.12 billion during May 2018, up 2 percent from last year. Production included 7.93 billion table eggs, and 1.19 billion hatching eggs, of which 1.11 billion were broiler-type and 81.2 million were egg-type. The average number of layers during May 2018 totaled 386 million, up 3 percent from last year. May egg production per 100 layers was 2,361 eggs, down 1 percent from May 2017. All layers in the United States on June 1, 2018 totaled 386 million, up 4 percent from last year. The 386 million layers consisted of 323 million layers producing table or market type eggs, 59.4 million layers producing broilertype hatching eggs, and 3.38 million layers producing egg-type hatching eggs. Rate of lay per day on June 1, 2018, averaged 76.4 eggs per 100 layers, down 1 percent from June 1, 2017.

Egg-type chicks hatched during May 2018 totaled 60.1 million, up 12 percent from May 2017. Eggs in incubators totaled 50.5 million on June 1, 2018, up 8 percent from a year ago.

Domestic placements of egg-type pullet chicks for future hatchery supply flocks by leading breeders totaled 199 thousand during May 2018, down 33 percent from May 2017.

Broiler-type chicks hatched during May 2018 totaled 839 million, up 2 percent from May 2017. Eggs in incubators totaled 700 million on June 1, 2018, up 4 percent from a year ago.