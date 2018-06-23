Disaster Proclaimations Issued for Nine Counties

The governor issued disaster proclamations for nine counties Thursday. The proclamations are in response to flooding and severe weather that began June 14th. The proclamations allow the use of state resources to respond to and recover from the effects of this severe weather in Clay, Dickinson, Emmet, Kossuth, Lyon, Osceola, Palo Alto, Scott and Story counties.

The proclamations activate the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program in those counties for residents who meet the income guidelines. They can get grants of up to five-thousand dollars for home or car repairs, replacement of clothing or food and temporary housing expenses. You can find a grant application on the Iowa Department of Human Services website.

The governor previously approved disaster proclamations for Hamilton, O’Brien, Allamakee, Bremer, Chickasaw, Cerro Gordo, Floyd, Howard and Winneshiek counties.