Saturday Morning Fishing Report: Walleye and Channel Catfish Are Good

This weekly fishing report is compiled from information gathered from local bait shops, angler creel surveys and county and state parks staff. For current information, contact the district fisheries office at the phone number listed at the end of each district report.

Backbone State Park voted best family-friendly fishing spot in Iowa

Backbone State Park earned the Mom-Approved Seal in a recent nationwide survey facilitated by the Recreational Boating and Fishing Foundation (RBFF), a national nonprofit geared toward increasing participation in recreational fishing and boating.

RBFF is taking votes to narrow their list of 50 family-friendly hot spots down to the top 10.

Visit the RBFF website to vote for Backbone State Park (scroll down to Iowa) and learn more about the sweepstakes to win a family fishing/boating trip in Florida. You can vote daily through next Friday, June 29.

NORTHWEST

Black Hawk Lake

Water temperatures are in the mid 70’s. Bluegill – Fair: Try Town Bay, Ice House Point, and the North Shore. Use a small hair or tube jig with a small piece of crawler fished under a bobber in 2-6 feet of water. Walleye – Slow:Try in Town Bay, the shoreline along Ice House Point, and near the inlet bridge. Use leeches fished under a bobber and twisters on the downwind shoreline where walleye are feeding. Black Crappie – Slow: A few have been picked up from Ice House Point, the floating dock, the stone piers and the inlet bridge. Catch fish up to 11 inches with crawlers and leeches fished under a bobber. Look for post-spawn crappie out deeper. Largemouth Bass – Good: Catch largemouth all over the lake using traditional bass lures. Many anglers have found good bass action at the Ice House Point, the east shoreline,and the lake side of the inlet bridge. There is a 15 inch minimum length limit on largemouth bass in Black Hawk Lake. Muskellunge – Fair: There is a 40 inch minimum length limit on Musky at Black Hawk Lake. Channel Catfish – Fair: Use stink bait, cut bait, or crawler fished on the bottom along Ice House Point and in Town Bay.

Brushy Creek Lake

There is a 15 inch minimum length limit on largemouth bass in Brushy Creek Lake, and a 40 inch minimum length limit for Musky. Walleye – Fair: Use minnows and leaches in 15 feet of water. Black Crappie – Fair: Try minnows on a jig in 10-20 feet of water. Yellow Perch – Fair: Fish along the vegetation to find perch. Largemouth Bass – Good: Catch bass along weed lines near shore just about anywhere with traditional bass lures. There is a 15 inch minimum length limit on largemouth bass in Brushy Creek Lake. Muskellunge – Fair: There is a 40 inch minimum length limit for musky on Brushy Creek Lake.

Storm Lake (including Little Storm Lake)

Storm Lake has a daily limit of 3 walleye and all 17- to 22-inch walleye must be released; no more than one walleye longer than 22 inches may be taken per day. Walleye – Fair: Boat anglers are doing well trolling crank baits or drifting crawler harnesses on the edges of the dredge cuts around the lake in about 8 feet of water. White Bass – Fair: Use crankbaits; most action has been from boat while fishing dredge cuts.

Swan Lake

Bluegill – Fair: Use a small jig tipped with crawler along the dam and off the jetties. Most fish are 6-7 inches. Look for fish to move closer to shore and the males sitting on nests.

Yellow Smoke Park Lake

Bluegill – Fair: Find bluegill spawning in the arm north of the swim beach and in the coves along the south shore. Yellow Smoke is known for its big bluegill consistently reaching 9 inches or more.

Water temperatures in Black Hawk District lakes are in the upper 70’s. Many rivers levels are high due to heavy rainfall in the area. For more information, contact the Black Hawk District office at 712-657-2638.

Beeds Lake

Black Crappie – Good: Drift fish or troll with tube jig or a small minnow. Bluegill – Fair: Use a small piece of crawler under a bobber in 2 to 4 feet of water.

Clear Lake

Surface water temperature is 73 degrees. Walleye – Good: Try a slip bobber and leeches or crawlers fished near the edge of vegetation in 3 to 6 feet of water. Yellow Bass – Slow: Use a small jig tipped with a piece of crawler at the edge of vegetation. Channel Catfish – Good: With recent rains, fish any spot where water is entering the lake with cut bait, chicken liver or crawlers. The best bite is late evening. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try a spinner or topwater bait in the open spots in the vegetation.

Crystal Lake

Bluegill – Good: Bluegill are biting. Use a small piece of crawler and a bobber in 2 to 3 feet of water. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Bass are biting spinners and plastic baits fished near vegetation.

Lake Smith

Largemouth Bass – Good: Largemouth bass are biting on a variety of baits. Bluegill – Good: Bluegill are biting. Use a small piece of crawler and a bobber in 2 to 3 feet of water.

Silver Lake (Worth)

Largemouth Bass – Good: Largemouth bass are biting on plastic baits. Bluegill – Fair: Use a small piece of crawler and a bobber in 2 to 3 feet of water.

For information on the lakes and rivers in the north central area, contact the Clear Lake Fish and Wildlife office at 641-357-3517.

East Okoboji Lake

Channel Catfish – Good: Use traditional baits in the evening. Black Crappie – Fair: Anglers report a improving panfish bite of bluegill and crappie. Try traditional baits fished in weed lines. Walleye – Good: Use crawlers or leeches. Yellow Bass – Good: Cast mini-jigs or hair-jigs from docks during evening hours.

Five Island Lake

Channel Catfish – Good: Use traditional baits during evening hours. Walleye – Fair: Action is picking up with lots of angler acceptable size and larger being caught.

Lake Pahoja

Bluegill – Good: Recent surveys show good numbers of large angler size fish in the lake.

Lost Island Lake

Walleye – Good: Use bottom bouncers tipped with crawlers or leeches. Yellow Bass – Good: Reports of yellow bass being caught. Use small lures such as a twister tail or hair jigs.

Silver Lake (Dickinson)

Walleye – Good: Troll crank baits when there is a good walleye chop on the lake.

Spirit Lake

Marble Beach campground, including the boat ramp, is closed for the season for renovation. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Anglers report good action on the lake. Walleye – Good: Use live bait trolled on the bottom. Yellow Perch – Good: Try jigs tipped with wigglers along the weedlines.

West Okoboji Lake

Bluegill – Good: Wooden docks in deeper water and new aquatic growth will produce good numbers of angler acceptable sized fish.

For more information throughout the week, contact the Spirit Lake Fish Hatchery at 712-336-1840.

NORTHEAST

Cedar River (above Nashua)

Water levels are on the rise with poor visibility. Visit the USGS Current Water Data website for current water level information. Watercraft activities are not recommended.

Walleye – Slow: Use a jig tipped with a crawler, minnow or twister tail. Channel Catfish – Fair: Catch catfish in the impoundments with dead chubs fished on the bottom. Smallmouth Bass – Slow: Use a variety of jigs or spinners near brush piles. Black Crappie – Slow: Crappie are keying into shallow rocky shorelines. Use small jigs tipped with twister tail or minnow.

Decorah District Streams

Yellow wild parsnip is blooming. Wear long sleeved clothing when walking through it to prevent skin contact. Catchable trout are stocked weekly as weather and water conditions permit. Listen to the trout stocking hotline (563-927-5736) for daily plans. Brook Trout – Fair: A variety of aquatic and terrestrial insects, like ants and beetles, are more numerous. Use care not to spook a feeding fish. Brown Trout – Fair: Hendrickson, caddis, and cranefly hatches occurring. Use hendrickson, gnat or beadhead nymph patterns and watch the water boil. Pale yellow, black, brown, and grey colors work best. Rainbow Trout – Fair: Try a piece of worm or small cheese chunk on a hook under a bobber in the deeper holes or floated past an undercut bank. A variety of small spinnerbaits also work.

Lake Hendricks

Water clarity is poor with recent rains. Black Crappie – Slow: Use small jigs in shallow areas. Largemouth Bass – Slow: Fish along edges of vegetation for a cruising bass. Channel Catfish – Fair: Use a worm under a bobber in the later evening. Bluegill – Slow: Try a small jig tipped with small piece of worm along the shoreline.

Lake Meyer

Lake Meyer has about 1 feet visibility. Bluegill – Slow: Use a hook tipped with a worm in shallow water. Black Crappie – Slow: Try a hook tipped with a worm or small spinner bait along a rocky shoreline. Largemouth Bass – Slow: Use buzz or spinner baits in shallow bays. Northern Pike – Slow: Use a night crawler fished along the shallow weedy bays.

Upper Iowa River (above Decorah)

Water clarity is poor. Water temperatures are in the upper 60’s. Water levels are rising. Paddling is not recommended. Walleye – Slow: Bring an assortment of tackle to find what works best for your location and time of day. White Sucker – Slow: Use worms fished on the bottom.

Upper Iowa River (below Decorah)

Water levels are rising with poor visibility. Paddling is not recommended. Visit the USGS Current Water Data website for more information. Walleye – Slow: Cast bright colored jigs and twister tails near undercut banks and log jams. Best fishing is toward dusk. Smallmouth Bass – Slow: Use spinners around tributaries. Light colored jigs and crankbaits work best. Fish 10-12 inches common. White Sucker – Slow: Worms fished off the bottom work for a hungry sucker.

Volga Lake

Water temperatures are in the low 70’s. Black Crappie – Slow: Shallow, rocky, warmer areas are more productive. Largemouth Bass – Slow: Use topwater lures in shallow water. Channel Catfish – Fair: Find catfish shallow in early morning or late night. Use worm or smashed minnow fished on the bottom. Bluegill – Slow: Use small jigs tipped with a small piece of worm along shallow rocky areas. Common Carp – Fair: Fish the shallow bays in the evening.

Continued rain over saturated ground is causing area water bodies to rise and turn muddy. Sunshine is possible Saturday. Temperatures are upper 70s to low 80s for highs over the weekend. For current fishing information, please call the Decorah Fish Hatchery at 563-382-8324.

Big Woods Lake

Largemouth Bass – Fair. Bluegill – Slow. Black Crappie – Slow.

Casey Lake (aka Hickory Hills Lake)

Largemouth Bass – Fair. Bluegill – Fair.

Cedar River (Nashua to La Porte City)

The Cedar River is running at 11,800 CFS in Waterloo or about 3 times above median flow. These flows are creating difficult conditions for smallmouth bass and walleye, but channel catfish action has been good Smallmouth Bass – Slow. Walleye – Slow. Channel Catfish – Good.

George Wyth Lake

George Wyth Park is subject to closure during Cedar River flood events. Bluegill – Fair: Small fish with good catch rates. Black Crappie – Fair: Small fish. Largemouth Bass – Fair.

Manchester District Streams

Trout streams go up fast and fall more quickly than rivers following rain events. Watch weather reports as you plan your trout fishing trips. Brown trout fishing can be excellent in slightly high and turbid water conditions. Brown Trout – Fair. Brook Trout – Good. Rainbow Trout – Good.

Maquoketa River (above Monticello)

The Maquoketa River at Manchester is flowing at about 750 CFS or twice median flow for this time of year. These high water conditions are creating difficult conditions for fishing. Smallmouth Bass – Slow. Walleye – Slow. Channel Catfish – Slow.

Plainfield

Bluegill – Fair. Largemouth Bass – Fair.

South Prairie Lake

Vegetation has become abundant; adjust strategies accordingly, including topwater baits and “weedless” baits. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Use topwater baits. Bluegill – Slow. Black Crappie – Slow.

Stormy and wet weather is impacting fishing on area rivers and lakes. Summer fishing opportunities including channel catfish and topwater bass are heating up. Panfish have been more difficult to catch as spawning activity diminishes. Trout streams are providing excellent fishing in between storms. Most area rivers are 2 – 4 times above median flows for this time of year; making conditions challenging for bass and walleye. Call the N.E. Iowa district office at 563-927-3276 for more information.

MISSISSIPPI RIVER

Mississippi River Pool 9

River level is 10.5 feet at Lansing and is predicted to rise to 13.7 feet this week. Water temperature is near 75 degrees. New Albin ramp road is closed due to high water. The Lansing Village Creek ramp and parking lot construction is expected to start July 30 and the ramp will be closed through October. For more updates, call the Guttenberg Fisheries Management office at 563-252-1156. Walleye – No Report: Some walleye are being caught trolling crankbaits along bottom structure and wing dams. Yellow Perch – No Report: Still a few perch biting along the rocky shorelines and tailwater areas. Sauger – No Report: Try a lightweight jig tipped with minnow fished on the bottom along main channel edges and wing dams. Northern Pike – No Report: Northern are feeding in the vegetation along main channel borders. Cast spinners or a minnow along edges of debris piles. Flathead Catfish – No Report: Expect flatheads to be on the feed as they enter the spawning period. Fish deeper holes with a large shiner or sunfish. Channel Catfish – Fair: Use a crawler fished on the bottom in current eddies. Common Carp – Good: Carp are on the move with the high water. To hook a big one, try fishing the warm shallow backwaters where carp are staging for the spawn. Largemouth Bass – Slow: Main channel areas have poor visibility due to turbid water. Look for bass in the vegetation in protected backwaters. Smallmouth Bass – Slow: Fishing has been difficult. Find smallmouth along shorelines in the current off rocky points. White Bass – No Report: Cast flashy spinners or crankbaits along the rocks in main channel current for big white bass. Bluegill – Slow: Bluegill will move out of the heavy floodwaters current. Look for them in the lilly pads in protected backwater lakes. Freshwater Drum – Good: Freshwater drum are actively biting in areas of current. Drop a heavily weighted worm rig into the current for some big fish action.

Mississippi River Pool 10

River level is 19.3 feet at Lynxville and is predicted to reach 23.8 feet this week. Water temperature is 76 degrees at the Lock 9. Walleye– No Report: Some walleye are being caught trolling crankbaits along bottom structure and wing dams. Yellow Perch – No Report: Still a few perch biting along the rocky shorelines and tailwater areas. Sauger – No Report: Try a lightweight jig tipped with minnow fished on the bottom along main channel edges and wing dams. Northern Pike – No Report: Northern are feeding along main channel borders. Cast spinners or a minnow along edges of debris piles. Flathead Catfish – No Report: Expect flatheads to be on the feed as they enter the spawning period. Fish deeper holes with a large shiner or sunfish. Channel Catfish – Fair: Use a crawler fished on the bottom in current eddies. Bluegill – Good: Panfish bite is picking up this week. Try a small piece of garden worm on small tackle under a bobber. Common Carp – Good: Carp are on the move with the high water. To hook into a big one, try fishing the warm shallow backwaters where carp are staging for the spawn. Largemouth Bass – Slow: Main channel areas have poor visibility due to turbid water. Look for bass in the vegetation in protected backwaters. Smallmouth Bass – Slow: Fishing has been difficult. Find smallmouth along shorelines in the current off rocky points. White Bass – No Report: Cast flashy spinners or crankbaits along the rocks in main channel current for big white bass. Bluegill – Slow: Bluegill will move out of the heavy floodwaters current. Look for them in the lilly pads in protected backwater lakes. Freshwater Drum – Good: Freshwater drum are actively biting in areas of current. Drop a heavily weighted worm rig into the current for some big fish action.

Mississippi River Pool 11

River level is 10.5 feet at Guttenberg and is expected to reach 15.3 feet this week. Gates are raised. Water temperature is 67 degrees at Lock and Dam 10. Walleye – No Report: Some walleye are being caught trolling crankbaits along bottom structure and wing dams. Yellow Perch – No Report: Still a few perch biting along the rocky shorelines and tailwater areas. Sauger – No Report: Try a lightweight jig tipped with minnow fished on the bottom along main channel edges and wing dams. Northern Pike – No Report: Northern are feeding along main channel borders. Cast spinners or a minnow along edges of debris piles. Flathead Catfish – No Report: Expect flatheads to be on the feed as they enter the spawning period. Fish deeper holes with a large shiner or sunfish. Channel Catfish – Good: Use a crawler fished on the bottom. Largemouth Bass – Slow: Main channel areas have poor visibility due to turbid water. Look for bass in the vegetation in protected backwaters. Smallmouth Bass – Slow: Fishing has been difficult. Find smallmouth along shorelines in the current off rocky points. White Bass – No Report: Cast flashy spinners or crankbaits along the rocks in main channel current for big white bass. Black Crappie – Good: Fish small jigs or a plain hook tipped with a crappie minnow along the trees in backwater lakes. Bluegill – Slow: Bluegill will move out of the heavy floodwaters current. Look for them in the lilly pads in protected backwater lakes. Freshwater Drum – Good: Freshwater drum are actively biting in areas of current. Drop a heavily weighted worm rig into the current for some big fish action.

Heavy localized rains and up river have caused the Upper Mississippi levels to jump once again with levels predicted to reach minor flood stage this week. Expect water clarity to be poor with floating debris. Many ramps expected to go under water again.

Mississippi River Pool 12

Water levels will rise to minor flood stages by next week. Presently levels are 9.6 feet at the Dubuque Lock and 11.8 feet at the RR bridge, but expect at least a four foot rise. Water clarity is turbid. The channel water temperature is around 76 degrees. Channel Catfish – Good: Especially in flooding conditions, most fish hang around near bank using food washing into the system. Try stink bait or worms near shore. Largemouth Bass – Slow: Some bass are still being caught. Find clear water, if possible, far up in backwater areas. Freshwater Drum – Excellent: Freshwater drum are being reported out of nearly every section of Pool 12. Most anglers use a simple egg sinker and worm rig. Drum will be hanging out relatively near shore in moderate current areas. Flathead Catfish – Good: Flathead bite should continue to stay good. They are in the midst of their spawning period and often the bite temporarily slows for a bit. Anglers are mostly using green sunfish for bait.

Mississippi River Pool 13

Expect a four foot rise in water levels this week; Pool 13 will experience minor flooding. Water level presently is 10.8 feet. Many smaller boat ramps will be out of operation by the weekend. The north ramp at Sabula is not in use this year due to bridge construction. The water is turbid. The channel water temperature is around 76 degrees. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Spring Lake has been good all year. Some bass are being caught out of Middle Sabula Lake and Green Island. Channel Catfish – Excellent: Especially in flooding conditions, most fish hang around near bank using food washing into the system. Try stink bait or worms near shore. Black Crappie – Slow: The crappie population appears healthy. A few crappies were caught this week, but flooding conditions make fishing difficult. Freshwater Drum – Good: The drum bite is on. Fish worms with an egg sinker in moderate current areas. Fish near the shorelines if possible. Northern Pike – Fair: Anglers caught some northern pike this week with white spinners or jigs. Flathead Catfish – Good: Use live chubs, green sunfish or bullheads in deep holes or above large brush piles. The flathead spawning period is underway.

Mississippi River Pool 14

Water levels will rise significantly this week; expect minor flooding. Presently levels are near 10.2 feet near Fulton, 13.2 feet at Camanche and 7.7 feet at LeClaire. The water temperature is around 77 degrees. Water clarity is poor. Channel Catfish – Good: Especially in flooding conditions, most fish hang around near bank using food washing into the system. Try stink bait or worms near shore. Freshwater Drum – Good: Use a simple egg sinker/worm rig in moderate current areas. Find fish near the shoreline in flooded conditions. Flathead Catfish – Good: Use bank poles with live bullheads or green sunfish.

Mississippi River Pool 15

Water levels will rise significantly this week. Expect smaller boat ramps to be flooded. Presently the water is 11.6 feet at Rock Island. Water clarity is poor. The water temperature is near 78 degrees. Channel Catfish – Good: Especially in flooding conditions, most fish hang around near bank using food washing into the system. Try stink bait or worms near shore. Freshwater Drum – Good: Use an egg sinker and worm rig and fish near shore in flooded conditions. Drum will use freshly washed in food in newly flooded habitats.

River conditions are rapidly changing. Expect a major water level rise reaching minor flood levels by next week. Many boat ramps will be out of operation. Water clarity is generally turbid. Lots of debris is floating in the channel. If you have any angling questions, please contact the Bellevue Fisheries Station 563-872-4976.

Mississippi River Pool 16

Tailwater stage is 11.50 feet at Lock and Dam 15 in Davenport and is rising. River stage is forecasted to reach flood stage by the middle of next week. River forecast may change with more rain in the forecast. Fishing has been slow with the muddy water conditions. Bluegill – No Report: Look for bluegills in the backwaters close to shore around brush piles and logs. Use pieces of worm under a bobber. Some bluegills are being caught in Sunset Marina. Channel Catfish – Fair: Some channel catfish are being caught on dip baits.

Mississippi River Pool 17

Tailwater stage is 10.47 feet at Lock and Dam 16 in Muscatine and is rising. . River stage is currently forecasted to reach flood stage by middle of next week. Forecast may change with more rain in the forecast. Fishing has been tough with the muddy water conditions. Big Timber is closed due to high water. Bluegill – No Report: Look for bluegills in the backwaters around brush piles and logs. Try fishing with pieces of worm under a bobber. Channel Catfish – Fair: Use dip baits around snag piles and logs.

Mississippi River Pool 18

Tailwater stage is 12.17 feet at Lock and Dam 17 above New Boston and is rising. River stage is forecasted to reach flood stage by Monday. The Toolsboro ramp will be closed by the weekend due to high water. Bluegill – No Report: Look for bluegills up shallow in the backwaters. Try fishing with pieces of worm under a bobber around brush piles and logs. Channel Catfish – No Report: Use dip baits around brush piles and snags.

Mississippi River Pool 19

Tailwater stage is 8.61 feet at Lock and Dam 18 above Burlington and is rising.River levels are forecasted to reach flood stage by Monday. Flood stage is 10 feet. Fishing has been slow with the high and muddy water conditions. Bluegill – No Report: Look for bluegills up shallow in the backwaters. Try fishing around brush piles and logs. Channel Catfish – No Report: Use dip baits around brush piles and snags.

River stages are on the rise due to recent heavy rains. River stages are currently forecasted to reach flood stage by next week. Main channel water temperature is around 80 degrees. Fishing has been tough with the muddy water conditions. If you have questions on fishing Pools 16-19, contact the Fairport Fish Hatchery at 563-263-5062.

SOUTHEAST

Central Park Lake

The lake is currently drained as a renovation project is finishing up this spring.

Coralville Reservoir

The lake is at normal summer pool of 683.3 feet. Water temperatures are in the 80’s.

Channel Catfish – Good: Best action is drifting or trolling cut bait in the channel. Black Crappie – Slow: Fish steep rock banks for suspended fish.

Diamond Lake

No minnows are allowed here. The fish cleaning station is open. Black Crappie – Fair: Try small jigs fished around the brush piles or drift the basin. Most fish are 7-9 inches. Pink and black tube jigs have been the hot colors. Bluegill – Fair: Use small jigs or worms around shallow rock or brush. Many fish are around 6-7 inches. Channel Catfish – Fair: Catfishing has picked up over the past week.

Iowa Lake (Iowa County)

The weeds are thick around the shoreline. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Use a frog over the weeds or fish the outside weed line. Bluegill – Fair. Black Crappie – Fair: Fish the weed line or offshore for suspended crappies. Most fish are around 8 inches. Some bigger fish are being caught out deeper. Channel Catfish – Fair.

Kent Park Lake

The lake is currently drained for a lake renovation project currently underway. It is scheduled to be completed next spring.

Lake Macbride

Water temperatures are back in the 80’s. The fish cleaning station at the primitive campground and main ramp are both open. Only motors under 10hp may be used at no-wake speed. Black Crappie – Slow: Fish deeper brush or look for suspended fish off breaks. Walleye – Fair: Cast toward shallow, windblown rocks or troll or jig live bait. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Some fish are still shallow while other fish have pulled off to deeper rock for the summer. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Fair: Look for schools roaming deep water feeding on juvenile shad. Early and late in the day are best.

Bluegill – Fair: Some are shallow in pockets while others have moved to deeper rock. Size is marginal at best. Channel Catfish – Fair: Evenings are best.

Pleasant Creek Lake

The lake is still 7 feet low from the restoration project. The main ramp is usable, but it is shallow; use caution. There is a boat dock in on the east lane. Be cautious when boating as new structures have started to be submerged. Walleye – Slow: Some small fish are being caught on crawlers. White Bass – Good: Fish windblown shores or look for schools in open water. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Good: These are mixed in with the white bass. Mornings and evenings are best. Bluegill – Fair: Fish weed edges. Channel Catfish – Slow.

For more information, contact the Lake Macbride Fisheries Station at 319-624-3615.

Des Moines River (Ottumwa to Farmington)

Channel Catfish – Fair: Target log jams and rocked areas; channel catfish are spawning. Watch for water levels to change with the recent rains.

Hawthorn Lake

Largemouth Bass – Fair: Use spinnerbaits along the rocky shorelines and rubber worms around the deeper structure. Bluegill – Fair: Try small jigs tipped with live bait along the rocky shorelines and around the fishing jetties. Channel Catfish – Fair: Use dead chubs or night crawlers in areas with large rocks.

Lake Keomah

Bluegill – Fair: Use small jigs tipped with live bait near shoreline and around the fishing jetties. Black Crappie – Fair: Try fishing deep structure with a jig and minnow. Some fish should still be shallow. Channel Catfish – Fair: Use night crawlers in areas along the fishing jetties. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Cast spinnerbaits or crankbaits around the fishing jetties and along the dam. Switch to rubber worms and deeper structure as the day heats up.

Lake Sugema

Largemouth Bass – Good: Cast spinnerbaits or crankbaits along the fishing jetties and rip-rapped shorelines. Target deeper structure with rubber worms or jig n pig combos. Black Crappie – Slow: Use tube jigs or jig and minnows in deeper water structure. Bluegill – Fair: Try small jigs tipped with live bait around the shorelines and aquatic vegetation. Channel Catfish – Fair: Use dead chubs or night crawlers along the dam or around the fishing jetties.

Lake Wapello

Channel Catfish – Good: Use night crawlers around areas with rip-rapped shorelines or rock piles. Largemouth Bass – Good: Try spinnerbaits and crankbaits around the cedar tree piles. Fish deeper structure with rubber worms or crawdad imitations as temperatures warm. Bluegill – Fair: Use small jigs tipped with a chunk of night crawler in areas around aquatic vegetation or near the fishing jetties. White Crappie – Fair: Try minnows or jig and minnows in deeper structure and the outer edge of the weed line.

Rathbun Reservoir

The current lake level is 904.40 msl. Normal operating elevation is 904.0 msl. Lake Rathbun has zebra mussels, so make sure to properly drain, clean, and dry equipment before transporting to another water body. The water temperature is in the upper 70’s. Channel Catfish – Good: Use cut bait or large chubs around areas with rip rap. The rocks around the bridge at the Bridgeview area are a good spot this time of year. White Crappie – Good: Use minnows around deeper structure.

Red Haw Lake

Largemouth Bass – Good: Cast the shorelines in the early part of the day and then fish deeper structure as the day warms up. Black Crappie – Fair: Try tube jigs along the shorelines. Bluegill – Good: Use small jigs tipped with live bait around the shorelines and aquatic vegetation. Channel Catfish – Fair: Try night crawlers around the fishing jetties or along the dam. Some fish can still be caught shallow around the docks. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Fair: Troll crankbaits along rocky shorelines and around rock piles. Try also using jig and minnow combos along the shoreline. Walleye – Good: Try night crawler rigs or troll crankbaits around rock piles and submerged points.

The district includes Mahaska, Lucas, Wayne, Monroe, Appanoose, Wapello, Davis and Van Buren counties. Contact the Rathbun Fish Hatchery at 641-647-2406 with questions about fishing in south central Iowa.

SOUTHWEST

Big Creek Lake

Walleye – Fair: Catch walleyes throughout the lake in 10 to 15 feet of water. Use jig and twister tails, jig and minnow, slow trolling minnow or leech rigs and trolling crankbaits in the areas out from the beach, marina, East Boat Ramp, Ensign Shelter and the west shoreline south of the 100th Street Boat Ramp. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Good: Troll and cast crankbaits in the main lake. The area out from the beach south to the East Boat Ramp bay is a good place to start.

Red Rock Reservoir

White Bass – Fair: As the crappie spawn bite is coming to an end, the hot weather is causing the white bass bite to pick up. Troll shad imitating spoons and shallow diving crankbaits.

Rock Creek Lake

White Crappie – Fair: Drift or slowly troll jigs or minnows in the lower portion of the lake between the beach and dam. Bluegill – Good: Bluegills are being caught shallow and drifting with night crawlers. The larger fish are 7.5 to 8 inches. Channel Catfish – Good: Use night crawlers fished on the bottom or near the bottom (6 feet deep or less) under a bobber.

For more information on Central Iowa lakes and rivers, contact Andy Otting or Ben Dodd at 515-432-2823.

Cold Springs District Farm Ponds

Heavy rains have affected many ponds this week. Always get permission to fish privately-owned ponds. Bluegill – Fair: The bluegill spawn is winding down in ponds. Concentrate on suspended fish and along weed lines during the summer months. Black Crappie – Fair: Find crappies suspended and around structure. Largemouth Bass – Good: Largemouth bass are very active and can be caught with a variety of lures and plugs. Channel Catfish – Fair: Try along weed edges and around structure.

Cold Springs Lake

The fish population at Cold Springs looks good. There is an 18 inch minimum length limit on largemouth bass. Bluegill – Fair: Cast a small jig tipped with crawler under a bobber to catch bluegill up to 9 inches. Black Crappie – Slow: A few black crappie are being caught around the underwater rock piles. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Catch bass around the shoreline with a variety of spinners and lures.

Farm Creek Lake

Farm creek will offer good fishing this year. Bluegill should be spawning and close to shore. Black Crappie – No Report: Black crappie in Farm Creek are quality size fish. Concentrate fishing the channel during the summer months. Bluegill – Fair: Bluegills are spawning and close to shore. Cast the shoreline with small jigs and move often to find fish.

Lake Anita

Catch bluegills on top of underwater reefs. Find crappies around brush piles and suspended over the roadbeds. Black Crappie – Fair: Vertical jig deeper tree piles to catch black crappie averaging 9 inches. Bluegill – Fair: Anglers report that bluegills are spawning on the reefs and roadbeds. Largemouth Bass – Good: Cast to structure to catch bass of all sizes.

Lake Manawa

Lake Manawa is a good destination for summer catfishing. Channel Catfish – Good: Use shrimp and bubble gum bait on the south and west shore. Fish in the 2 to 5 pound range were reported.

Meadow Lake

Meadow has a good population of 10 inch black crappie. Black Crappie – Fair: Look for black crappie around underwater reefs and tree piles. Fish will average 10 inches. Bluegill – Fair: Catch bluegill on the underwater reefs. Cast small jigs for fish averaging 8 inches.

Orient Lake

Channel Catfish – Good: Catch 18-20 inch channel catfish with cut bait or shrimp below the sediment structure where water is running into the lake.

Prairie Rose Lake

Prairie Rose will offer good panfishing. The lake has quality sized bluegills and acceptable size crappies. Target the spawning beds, underwater reefs and jetties to find spawning fish. Bluegill – Good: Bluegills are spawning and can be caught on top of underwater reefs and on the spawning substrate placed in the lake. Bluegills in Prairie Rose are quality size fish. Black Crappie – Slow: Look for post spawn crappies along the dam and around tree piles. Fish will average 9 inches. Largemouth Bass – Good: There is a large population of 12 inch bass in the lake that offers fun catch and release fishing.

Viking Lake

Find crappies and largemouth bass on deeper brush piles. Channel catfish have moved in around jetties and rocky shorelines. Black Crappie – Fair: Crappies are starting to be caught in the deeper tree piles. Sorting is needed for larger fish. Channel Catfish – Fair: Cast cut bait or liver close to rocky shorelines for catfish up to 10 pounds. Late afternoon bite is best. Largemouth Bass – Good: Jig plastics in deeper brush piles during the day and cast shallow structure early morning for largemouth bass of all sizes.

Heavy rains this week will affect fishing in some areas, especially rivers. Catfish are moving close to rocky shorelines. For more information, contact the Cold Springs office at 712-769-2587.

Green Valley Lake

Largemouth Bass – Fair: Catch largemouth bass up to 18 inches with jigs or finesse plastics fished along cedar tree brush piles. Bluegill – Fair: Catch bluegill up to 8.5 inches with jigs or night crawlers fished along the fishing jetties. Black Crappie – Fair: Catch crappie up to 9 inches using jigs or minnows fished along the cedar tree brush piles or near rocky areas. Channel Catfish – Fair: Catch catfish up to 25 inches with night crawlers fished along the silt dikes or jetties.

Lake Icaria

Walleye – Fair: Walleye of all sizes have been caught using jigs or minnows fished along the roadbed or trolling along main lake points. Channel Catfish – Fair: Channel catfish of all sizes have been caught using night crawlers fished along rocky shoreline areas. Bluegill – Fair: Catch bluegill up to 8.5 inches with jigs or night crawlers fished along the fish mounds.

Little River Watershed Lake

Walleye – Fair: Catch walleyes up to 22 inches with jigs tipped with a minnow or leech

fished along the weed lines, especially in the morning or evenings. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Catch largemouth bass up to 18 inches using finesse plastics fished near cedar tree brush piles or along weed lines. Bluegill – Fair: Catch bluegills up to 9 inches with night crawlers or leaf worms fished in 10-15 feet of water along cedar tree brush piles. Channel Catfish – Good: Catch channel catfish up to 10 pounds with night crawlers fished along rocky shoreline areas.

Three Mile Lake

Walleye – Fair: Catch walleyes up to 17 inches with minnows fished along the roadbed. Largemouth Bass – Good: Catch largemouth bass up to 12 inches using finesse plastics fished along weed lines. Bluegill – Good: Catch bluegill up to 7 inches with night crawlers fished along the fishing jetties. Black Crappie – Fair: Catch crappies up to 7 inches using minnows fished along the fishing jetties.

Twelve Mile Creek Lake

Largemouth Bass – Good: Largemouth bass of all sizes have been caught with finesse plastics fished along cedar tree brush piles. Bluegill – Fair: Catch bluegill up to 8.5 inches with jigs or night crawlers fished along the fishing jetties, rock reefs or flooded timber. Walleye – Fair: Catch walleyes up to 25 inches using using minnows or leeches fished in 10-15 feet of water. Yellow Perch – Fair: Catch yellow perch up to 12 inches with jigs or night crawlers fished along main lake points and roadbed. Black Crappie – Fair: Catch crappies up to 10 inches using minnows fished in the flooded timber and roadbed.

Water temperature in most district lakes is in the upper 70’s to mid 80’s. The district includes Page, Taylor, Adams, Union, Ringgold, Decatur, Clarke and Madison counties. For more information, please call the Mount Ayr Fisheries office at 641-464-3108.

MISSOURI RIVER

Missouri River (Sioux City to Little Sioux)

Channel Catfish – Good: Use worms and stink bait below wing dams and along the banks. Sauger – Slow: Try jigs tipped with minnows or worms below wing dams or where tributary streams or rivers come into the Missouri River. Shovelnose sturgeon – Fair: Use live bait rigs tipped with worms. Freshwater Drum – Fair: Try using live bait rigs or jigs tipped with worms along the bank and around tributary stream or rivers where they join the Missouri River. Blue Catfish – Fair: Anglers report catching a few blue catfish on rod and reel and trotlines. Use live bait or fresh cut bait with live bait rigs along wing dam tips or in or close to the main channel of the Missouri River. Flathead Catfish – Good: Flathead catfish are being caught on trotlines and rod and reel using live baits (chubs, bullheads, green sunfish). Fish below wing dam tip, near rock structures, logs and along the bank with deeper water nearby.

Missouri River (Little Sioux to Council Bluffs)

Channel Catfish – Good: Use worms and stink bait below wing dams and along the banks. Sauger – Slow: Try jigs tipped with minnows or worms below wing dams or where tributary streams or rivers come into the Missouri River. Shovelnose sturgeon – Fair: Use live bait rigs tipped with worms. Freshwater Drum – Fair: Try using live bait rigs or jigs tipped with worms along the bank and around tributary stream or rivers where they join the Missouri River. Blue Catfish – Fair: Anglers report catching a few blue catfish on rod and reel and trotlines. Use live bait or fresh cut bait with live bait rigs along wing dam tips or in or close to the main channel of the Missouri River. Flathead Catfish – Good: Flathead catfish are being caught on trotlines and rod and reel using live baits (chubs, bullheads, green sunfish). Fish below wing dam tip, near rock structures, logs and along the bank with deeper water nearby.

Missouri River (Council Bluffs to Missouri State Line)

Channel Catfish – Good: Use worms and stink bait below wing dams and along the banks. Sauger – Slow: Use jigs tipped with minnows or worms below wing dams or where tributary streams or rivers come into the Missouri River. Shovelnose sturgeon – Fair: Use live bait rigs tipped with worms. Freshwater Drum – Fair: Try using live bait rigs or jigs tipped with worms along the bank and around tributary stream or rivers where they join the Missouri River. Blue Catfish – Fair: Anglers are catching a few blue catfish on rod and reel and trotlineswith fresh cut bait or live bait. Try by the wing dam tips, close to or in the main channel of the Missouri River for your best chance at getting bigger blue catfish. Flathead Catfish – Good: Flathead catfish are being caught on trotlines and rod and reel using live baits (chubs, bullheads, green sunfish). Fish below wing dam tip, near rock structures, logs and along the bank with deeper water nearby.

The Missouri River at Decatur, Nebraska is at 25.87 ft. /51,800 cfs./72 degrees Fahrenheit. Missouri River water temperatures are the same as last week and water levels are up 0.07 feet from last week. Fishing has been fair to good. Water levels are up due to recent rains on the Missouri River along the Iowa border. The Army Corps of Engineers is also releasing water from Gavin’s Point Dam due to snow melt from up North, which has contributed to higher water conditions.