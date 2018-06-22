Winnerbago and Area Rivers Rise to Flood Stage

After several days of heavy rain, rivers and streams across a wide section of Iowa’s western half are on the rise, especially in the northwest, which got three more inches of rain Wednesday alone. The Winnebago River is out of its banks in Forest City, flooding Pammel Park and areas downstream. In Kossuth County, flooding is occurring at 240th street including Plum Creek Dam and Pits, North Park Drive in Algona, Highway 169 near St. Joe, and Highway 18 in the Bomgaars Jacks Ok area.

Meteorologist Kyle Weisser, at the National Weather Service, says there are numerous flood watches and warnings posted across the region and Iowans need to take care.

While several storms dumped multiple inches of rain this week, the trouble is that’s it’s been raining at least a little every day for several days straight. The soil is saturated so any more rain prompts quick flooding. Weisser says it’s possible that the worst is behind us now.

Some communities in northwest Iowa have gotten seven inches of rain this week and areas there and to the south that haven’t already flooded may soon.

By next week, he says the clouds should part and bring us sunny skies and warmer temperatures.