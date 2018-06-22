Sanderson Pleads Guilty to Possession

Nicholas Sanderson of Imperial, MO, pled guilty to “Possession of a Schedule 1 Controlled Substance-First Offense (Marijuana),” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Forest City Police Department on November 22, 2017. Sanderson was sentenced to serve 2 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $315.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs. Sanderson was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with all treatment recommendations. Sanderson’s driver’s license was revoked by the DOT.