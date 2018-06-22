Reese Pleads Guilty to Child Endangerment

Samantha Reese of Garner, was sentenced on the charges of Count 1 “Child Endangerment,” an aggravated misdemeanor, and Count 2 “Operating While Intoxicated-First Offense,” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from a traffic stop by the Forest City Police Department on September 19, 2017. For Count 1, Reese was sentenced to serve 7 days in the Winnebago County Jail, and ordered to pay a $625.00 fine, applicable surcharges and costs. For Count 2, Reese was sentenced to serve 2 days in the Winnebago County Jail, and ordered to pay a $1,250.00 fine, applicable surcharges and costs. Reese was ordered to follow through with all substance abuse treatment recommendations. Reese’s driver’s license was revoked by the DOT.