Ethel I. Sperr, 81, of Mason City, formerly of Garner, died Thursday, June 21, 2018 at Cornerstone Assisted Living in Mason City.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 A.M., Tuesday, June 26th at Faith Lutheran Church in Miller. Cremation will follow the service with burial at a later date at Lakeside Cemetery in Herman, MN.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 P.M., Monday at the Cataldo Funeral Chapel, 160 E. 4th St., in Garner with a VFW Auxiliary service at 5 P.M. Visitation will resume one hour prior to services at the church.