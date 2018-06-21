Miller Pleads Guilty to Possession

Jaci Miller of Lake Mills, pled guilty to “Possession of a Schedule 1 Controlled Substance-First Offense (Marijuana),” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from traffic stop by the Lake Mills Police Department on May 13, 2018. Miller was granted a deferred judgment and ordered to pay a $315.00 civil penalty, applicable surcharges and court costs. Miller was placed on probation for 1 year to the Winnebago County Sheriff. Miller was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with all treatment recommendations.