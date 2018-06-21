Mary A. Ryerson, age 77, of rural Scarville, died on Wednesday, June 20, 2018 at her home.

Funeral services will be at 2:00 PM on Friday, June 22, 2018, at Bethel Lutheran Church, 15722 490th Street, Scarville, Iowa.

Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 PM on Thursday, June 21, at Mittelstadt Funeral Home, 902 East Main Street in Lake Mills and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday.

Burial will be in the Bethel Church Cemetery.

Mary A. (Timmerman) Ryerson was born on February 21, 1941 in Lime Springs, Iowa, to parents Henry and Greone (Kessler) Timmerman. She attended and graduated from Eagle Grove High School in Eagle Grove, Iowa, and went on to attend Iowa Central Community College.

It was at Iowa Central she met her future husband, Ronald Ryerson. The two were wed on January 22, 1961 in Eagle Grove. They were blessed with three children: Pam, Randy and Dan. The family made their home in rural Scarville where Ron farmed and Mary was a farm wife and homemaker.

Mary had worked as a baker in the kitchen for the Thompson Community School (she was known for her cinnamon rolls), she helped Randy farm for 12 years following the death of Ron, and she was employed by Fleetguard Industries/Cummins Filtration in Lake Mills where she retired from in 2006.

Quilting, baking and spending time with family and friends are what mattered to Mary. Sharing laughter with her friends while quilting together was very meaningful, and her family cherishes the finished products.

For the past year Mary had been battling cancer, fighting it with her stubborn no-nonsense approach. She passed away at her home on Wednesday, June 20, 2018.

She will be missed by her three children, Pam (Marshall) Swan of Hardy, IA, Randy Ryerson of Scarville, IA, and Dan (Janet) Ryerson of Ventura, IA; five grandchildren, Marcus Swan, Andrew Swan, Zach Ryerson, Logan Ryerson and Morgan Ryerson; siblings Gloria (Bob) Butler of Camanche, IA, Dale (Ilene) Timmerman of Belmond, IA, Beverly Timmerman of Eagle Grove, IA, and Ted (Ambie) Timmerman of Eagle Grove, IA; and many nieces and nephews, and a host of good friends.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents; husband Ronald; and two brothers Fred Timmerman and Jerry Timmernan.

