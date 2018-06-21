Habitat Home May Be Coming To Garner

The City of Garner is partnering with Habitat for Humanity of North Central Iowa to help a qualifying family build a home at 1070 Grove Avenue in Garner. Garner City Administrator Randy Lansing says the property had become available to the city about three years ago and the city thought that this property would be a good fit for a habitat project.

Habitat for Humanity of North Central Iowa Executive Director Melissa Schoenberg says there will be a no-obligation informational meeting on Thursday at 6:30pm in the Garner City Hall.

For more information, contact Habitat for Humanity of North Central Iowa at (641) 424-8978.