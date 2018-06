The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for the counties of Humboldt and Wright. The watch means that conditions are favorable for the formation of tornadoes in those counties. It does not mean that a tornado is on the ground.

The Tornado Watch will remain in effect until 7pm tonight. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for dangerous weather conditions to suddenly develop. Stay tuned to KIOW or follow the situation on kiow.com for further details.