Reynolds Wants Solutions to Separation of Illegal Immigrant Families

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds says the federal government should stop separating children from their parents when they enter the country illegally. Reynolds said on Tuesday that “it’s just horrific” that children are used as “pawns” in an immigration policy dispute.

The governor called on Congress to come up with a solution this week that stops the Trump administration’s “zero tolerance” policy at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Reynolds says the Iowa National Guard has not been called to assist in immigration enforcement. She has not committed to assistance at the southern U. S. borders, preferring a wait and see approach.

Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller also announced Tuesday that he has joined 20 other attorneys general in calling for the policy to stop. In a letter, the state attorneys general say the policy runs “contrary to American values.”