Hickey Pleads Guilty to Possession Charges

Jase Hickey of Forest City, pled guilty to “Possession of a Schedule 1 Controlled Substance-First Offense (Marijuana),” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from traffic stop by the Forest City Police Department on February 3, 2018. Hickey was granted a deferred judgment and ordered to pay a $315.00 civil penalty, applicable surcharges and court costs. Hickey was placed on probation for 1 year to the Winnebago County Sheriff. Hickey was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with all treatment recommendations.