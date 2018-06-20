DACA Has Problems According to King

Congressman Steve King released the following statement in the wake of news reports revealing the extent to which the unconstitutional Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program is endangering the American public. Recently released data on DACA recipients, data gathered and released at the request of Representative Steve King, reveals the terrifying truth about Speaker Paul Ryan’s Amnesty agenda: it is placing law abiding citizens and legal residents at increased risk of being raped, of being murdered, or of becoming the victims of a drunk driver.

“Last week, I announced that 66% of DACA applicants who self-reported criminality received a DACA permit anyway,” said King. “The latest data released by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services paints a frightening picture of who many of these DACA recipients are. Nearly 60,000 illegal aliens with arrest records have been allowed to stay in the United States through DACA, and their arrests include violent crimes like murder, rape, and assault.

The government’s data makes it clear: if lame-duck Speaker Ryan attempts to ram an Amnesty agenda through Congress, he will be Delivering Amnesty to Criminal Aliens. The safety of the American public must come first. Paul Ryan’s DACA Amnesty must be voted down, and President Trump must be willing to veto it should he have the opportunity to do so.”

The Washington Times:

“Ten people who’d been arrested on murder charges were nonetheless granted permission to remain and work in the U.S. under the Obama-era DACA amnesty, according to new government data released Monday.

Thirty-one “Dreamers” had rape charges on their records, nearly 500 had been accused of sex crimes, and more than 2,000 had been arrested for drunken driving — yet were approved for DACA status.

All told, 53,000 people who have been approved for DACA — 7 percent of the total — had a criminal record when the government granted them status. Nearly 8,000 racked up criminal charges after they’d been approved, according to the data from U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.”

Fox News:

“Of the 53,792 DACA recipients with a “prior” arrest, more than 4,500 had been arrested on allegations of assault or battery; 830 arrests were related to sex crimes — including rape, sexual abuse or indecent exposure; and 95 arrests were made on warrants for kidnapping, human trafficking or false imprisonment. Ten such arrests — or 0.02 percent of all arrests — were made in murder cases.”