Conservation Reserve Program Sign Ups Continue

Continuous sign-up under the Conservation Reserve Program is now open in Iowa and runs through mid-August. Greg Reisdorff, with the Farm Service Agency, says they’ve restarted the popular program after putting it on hold.

He says CRP has always been a popular program, more so now.

Reisdorff says the deadline for continuous CRP sign up is tied to the Farm Bill, which is set to expire this fall on September 30th.

Reisdorff says for any CRP contract that’s expiring this fall and is less than 15 years, enrollees can apply for a one-year extension. For more information, contact your local county Farm Service Agency office.