Crops Are Good Despite Recent Storms Says Naig

Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig today commented on the Iowa Crop Progress and Condition report released by the USDA National Agricultural Statistical Service. The report is released weekly from April through November.

“Several storm systems moved through the state last week and brought some needed precipitation to significant parts of the state. Unfortunately, we also saw severe weather and flooding as a result of some of the storms,” Naig said. “In general, crops continue to be in very good condition with 84 percent of corn and 80 percent of soybeans rated in good to excellent condition.”

The weekly report is also available on the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship’s website at www.IowaAgriculture.gov or on USDA’s site at www.nass.usda.gov/ia. The report summary follows here:

CROP REPORT

Above normal temperatures were felt throughout Iowa with severe storms hampering fieldwork and causing some localized damage during the week ending June 17, 2018, according to the USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service. Statewide there were 4.7 days suitable for fieldwork. Activities for the week included harvesting hay, delivering grain, re-planting storm damaged fields and applying post-emergent herbicides.

Topsoil moisture levels rated 4 percent very short, 15 percent short, 72 percent adequate and 9 percent surplus. Subsoil moisture levels rated 5 percent very short, 16 percent short, 71 percent adequate and 8 percent surplus. While rain fell over much of the State, in south central Iowa the percentage rated very short for both topsoil and subsoil moisture levels increased over the past week.

With virtually the entire corn crop emerged, 84 percent was rated in good to excellent condition. Ninety-seven percent of the soybean crop has emerged, 2 weeks ahead of average. Eighty percent of the soybean crop was rated in good to excellent condition. Sixty-four percent of the oat crop has headed, 2 days ahead of average. Eighty-three percent of the oat crop was rated in good to excellent condition.

Hay condition improved to 73 percent good to excellent. Pasture conditions rated 64 percent good to excellent. Scorching temperatures and high humidity continued to stress livestock.

IOWA PRELIMINARY WEATHER SUMMARY

By Dr. Justin Glisan, State Climatologist, Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship

A wet start to the week greeted central Iowa as widespread thunderstorms moved through during the morning hours of the 11th. The storms advanced through western Iowa, producing measurable rainfall. Later that afternoon and evening, a line of severe supercell thunderstorms moved from western Iowa and quickly weakened as they propagated across the state; three semis were blown over and multiple farm building were damaged in Thurman (Fremont County). Southeastern Iowa also received measurable rain, though still well below normal. On the 12th, isolated thunderstorms, some severe, moved through north central and northwestern Iowa, ahead of a cold front. High pressure moved into the state on the 13th, bringing calm conditions. In the early morning hours of the 14th, widespread thunderstorms broke out across the middle of Iowa, along a warm front. A portion of the state between Sheldon and Ames experienced flash flooding from slow moving storms. Ames had the highest one-day precipitation total for the week at 4.25 inches. There were a few reports of severe hail, including two inches in Webster County. Much of east and southeast Iowa also received afternoon rainfall from the same system. Ottumwa reported 1.77 inches from two lines of storms. Northwest Iowa saw spotty thunderstorms over the weekend; a few severe wind reports for western Iowa on the 17th. Temperature-wise, the week began 6-8 degrees above normal in southern Iowa. Lamoni observed 91 degrees (11th) and Shenandoah reported 94 degrees on the 12th. Midweek saw statewide temperatures averaging in the mid-80s, six degrees above normal. A heatwave ended the week with average highs in the mid 90s, 10-14 degrees above average. Heat indices were in the low triple digits, as dew point temperatures pushed into the 70s. Little Sioux observed the highest temperature of 99 degrees on the 17th.