William “Billy” Dean Anderson

William Dean Anderson, known to most as Billy, had the most courageous smile and love of life. His passion for the outdoors and his friends and family was spectacular. He may have left us physically but will always be in our hearts. His family was by his side to let him go to his next journey of life on Friday, June 15, 2018 at the Mercy Medical Center – North Iowa in Mason City.

A gathering of friends and family will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 P.M., Friday, June 22, 2018 at Cataldo Schott Funeral Chapel, 505 North Clark St. Forest City, Iowa.

A birthday/memorial celebration will be held at 10:30 A.M., Saturday June 23, 2018 at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Forest City with Pastor Bill Peters of Winnebago Lutheran Church officiating. The family requests casual/camouflage/Iowa Hawkeye attire.

