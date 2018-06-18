Weather Warnings Issued for the Area

The National Weather Service has issued a couple of watches and warnings. Franklin and Wright Counties are currently under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 10pm tonight. The watch means that conditions are favorable for a severe thunderstorm to develop.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is now in effect for Humboldt County until 4pm because of heavy storm activity that could lead to damage to trees and power lines.

Thunderstorms are forecast to develop late this afternoon and into tonight. Heavy rain is likely along with isolated strong to severe storms. Hail and damaging winds look to be the severe threat today. Localized flash flooding is possible as well tonight.

Periodic thunderstorm activity will remain in the forecast through the end of this week. Although the severe potential is relatively low, a few isolated storms are possible to develop.

Several storms have led to swollen creeks and riverbeds. The Winnebago, Iowa, and Beaver Rivers are already swollen from previous storms this past week.