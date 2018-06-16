The Weekend Will Be a Hot One

Another big change in the weather is coming, one that’ll feel like it’s mid-summer, though we still have a week of spring left. Meteorologist Kurt Kotenberg, at the National Weather Service, says yes, it was already really hot a few weeks ago, but the next several days promise to be the hottest of the year so far.

He reminds, it’s not even summer yet. That season officially arrives next Thursday but Mother Nature doesn’t always follow the calendar. Lasting into Monday, we’re going to have some of the hottest temperatures of the year here in Iowa. The past couple of weeks, it’s been well above average, but this is probably going to be the hottest air that we’ve had. It’s been a strange few months for weather, after a prolonged winter with late snows, a shortened spring and an early summer. If you think this seems like way too hot of a forecast for this early in the year, you’re right.

Due to the forecast, he says it’s likely statewide heat advisories will be issued soon for the steamy days ahead.

A few tips to handle the heat: Wear light-weight and light-colored clothes. Drink plenty of water. If you’ll be working outside, take frequent breaks. Never leave children or pets inside vehicles. Make sure pets and livestock have access to water. Also, check on your friends and neighbors, especially the elderly, to make sure they’re doing okay.